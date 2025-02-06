The NBA has been buzzing with activity in recent days. Following the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, the Golden State Warriors made headlines by acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Amid the frenzy, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic weighed in, delivering a message to players across the league as the trade deadline looms.

Known for his low-key demeanor and focus on basketball, Jokic addressed the reality of trades in the NBA during a press conference after the Nuggets’ victory over the Pelicans. His words reflected a pragmatic approach to the nature of the business.

“We signed a contract—you can get traded,” Jokic said. “So I think it’s about being professional. Don’t close the door behind you if you get traded. I think just be professional. It can happen. Don’t take it personally. It’s a business. It’s a job”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reigning MVP also explained that when teams decide to trade a player, it’s not necessarily about whether a player’s worth or performance. Instead, it’s simply a strategic decision by the franchise to make changes to the roster.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Karlo Matkovic #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“It’s not like you’re going to go do something else—you’re just going to another team to play basketball. So I think it can happen. That doesn’t mean that you’re a bad player or a good player,” Jokic continued. “I think maybe the team just wants to change the energy, maybe it wants to change the style of play. So I think it’s a normal thing to happen in the NBA”.

Advertisement

see also Nikola Jokic sends strong warning to the NBA after Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers

Jokic’s honest take on the Nuggets’ season improvement

The Denver Nuggets have shown significant progress since the start of the season. With Jokic delivering another MVP-caliber campaign, the team currently sits fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 32-19 record.

Advertisement

When asked whether he believes the Nuggets have improved over the course of the season, Jokic offered a refreshingly candid response. “Maybe, I don’t know,” Jokic replied. “To be honest, I don’t know of any stats and analytic stuff. I don’t follow any of that”.

The 29-year-old is letting his on-court performance do the talking. Jokic is putting up staggering numbers this season, averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He’s shooting an impressive 57.0% from the field and a career-high 46.1% from beyond the arc.

Advertisement