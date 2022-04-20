Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors clash on Thursday at Ball Arena for Game 3 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 in the US

Denver Nuggets will come against the Golden State Warriors once again on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the third game of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

This is their ninth appearance in the postseason. With six victories in six meetings, the Denver Nuggets lead the Golden State Warriors in head-to-head Playoffs matchups, but the Warriors have won two of their meetings thus far.

The last time these two teams met was on April 18, 2022, when the San Francisco side prevailed 126-106 in Game 2. In the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2022, these two teams will meet again in a highly-anticipated showdown.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Denver Nuggets ended the regular season in sixth place in the Western Conference with a score of 48-34 in 82 games. On the other side, in the 82 games they have played, Golden State Warriors ended the regular season three positions above them, in third place in the Western Conference with a score of 53-29.

This will be the third game of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs. Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have met twice in the 2022 Playoffs so far, with the Warriors hosting the first two at Chase Center in San Francisco. Game 3 and Game 4 will be played at the Ball Arena in Denver. At the moment, the Warriors have a 2-0 lead.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' 2-0 lead, we can expect them to win this game on the road.