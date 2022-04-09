Orlando Magic will face Miami Heat at the Amway Center this Sunday, April 10. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Orlando Magic and Miami Heat will face each other at the Amway Center this Sunday, April 10 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The regular season is almost over and in the last game the two Florida teams will face each other. Both have been polar opposites this season: Orlando Magic being the worst team in the Eastern Conference (and the second worst record in the NBA), and the Miami Heat the best, with a leadership that will be theirs even if they lose this game.

There is no doubt that this game will not be one of the most attractive of the last Sunday of the regular season, since two teams will play that basically do not compete for anything, the Heat because they already secured their leadership, and the Magic because several weeks ago they were out of the fight for the Playoffs and Play-in positions.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat will play this Sunday, April 10 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Amway Center will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Heat on October 25, December 17 and December 26, by 107-90, 115-105 and 93-83; respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Orlando Magic and Miami Heat to be played this Sunday, April 10, at the Amway Center, Orlando, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, in a game where the Conference leader plays against the last one, it is not necessary to be very precise to know who will be the favorites.