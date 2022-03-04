Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, A.K.A the most controversial duo in the NBA, ripped the Los Angeles Lakers after yet another embarrassing effort.

The Los Angeles Lakers have now lost eight of their past 10 games, including four in a row. They were swept by the Los Angeles Clippers, who have now taken seven straight in the series. And they can't seem to stop the bleeding.

But perhaps the worst part about this Lakers season isn't all the losses or the unmet expectations. It's their body language, their giving up mid-play, and their inability to come back regardless of how big or small the deficit is.

That's why former Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal just couldn't take it anymore and ripped them after the loss to the Clippers. Per Shaq, it's clear that they just don't care enough and aren't mad despite their poor effort.

Shaquille O'Neal Is Livid At The Lakers

"I think I see what the problem is. Nobody's mad," Shaq explained. "I'm telling you now, I'm losing to the Clippers somebody get beat up that night, in the locker room... The problem to me is ain't nobody mad. I'd be pissed if I lost to the Clippers and Reggie Jackson out there C-walking and dancing with a damn bird.”

Charles Barkley Says The Lakers Are Old, Cooked, And Losers

Shaq's friend and colleague Charles Barkley was even harsher with his words. Per the Hall of Famer, the Lakers aren't even worth mentoning anymore. Moreover, all their veterans are cooked and can't do them any good:

“As a guy who was a great player, when I got old it sucked,” Barkley said. “So the Lakers got all them old guys. Think about this. All of those old guys, they’re cooked. Well-done. Over. Dwight’s cooked. DeAndre Jordan cooked. Carmelo is cooked. I love Carmelo, it’s over. Those guys are cooked.”

“The Clippers and the team from Southern California," Barkley added. "I’m not talking about these damn losers. Between us, the nitwits at TNT and the nitwits at ESPN, we talk about these losers more than any people in the world.”

Barkley has never been the one to mince his words about anything and is known for taking uncalled shots. But, to be fair, it's not like the Lakers have done anything to prevent this from happening. At this point, they don't seem to care anymore.