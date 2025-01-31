Trae Young‘s recent exclusion from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game has sparked widespread criticism and controversy in the basketball world. Despite his impressive stats and significant impact on the Atlanta Hawks, Young was not selected for the prestigious event, leading to outrage from many, including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Following the Hawks’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, O’Neal addressed the All-Star Game reserves debate alongside his fellow analysts. Known for his outspoken opinions, Shaq did not hold back in expressing his disagreement with Young’s omission.

“He should be mad,” O’Neal stated. “He should be upset because he said it like it was supposed to be said: 24 best players in the league. And he is one of the 24 best players in the league. I think the system is flawed. We need a letter-of-the-law definition of what an All-Star is supposed to be.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What defines an All-Star player? Shaq weighs in

When asked by Stephen A. Smith how he defines an All-Star, O’Neal responded: “A guy that can flat-out play, put up points, you know, winning or losing. When you talk about the 24 best players in the league, it’s a guy that can put up serious numbers and a guy that can play.”

Advertisement

O’Neal made it clear that, in his view, Trae Young fits this definition perfectly. With averages of 22.7 points and 11.4 assists per game—leading the league in assists—Young has solidified himself as one of the NBA’s premier point guards. However, despite his individual brilliance, he was not selected by the league’s coaches, further fueling the controversy.

Advertisement

Was young’s NBA All-Star Game snub justified?

Young’s exclusion has ignited debate over the selection criteria for the NBA All-Star Game. Many, like O’Neal, believe he deserved a spot, while others argue that the Hawks’ team performance did not warrant his inclusion. The discussion continues as fans and analysts weigh in on whether individual excellence or team success should take priority in All-Star selection

Advertisement