Kyrie Irving didn't hold back and told Stephen A. Smith to 'explain himself' after all the criticism, so the controversial pundit didn't hesitate to challenge him to a public debate.

Kyrie Irving went from being one of the most beloved athletes in the NBA to one of the most controversial figures in the history of the Association. Love him or hate him, most people talk about him for everything but his basketball skills.

Often tangled up in off-court antics, the Brooklyn Nets were hesitant to offer him a contract extension. He ended up picking up his $37 million player option after not finding a new destination, prompting plenty of criticism on social media.

Irving's decisions and attitude have often rubbed some people the wrong way. Stephen A. Smith, for instance, has constantly called him out for not showing up to work and leaving Kevin Durant hanging. Irving fired back at him with cryptic tweets every now and then, but it seems like he's finally had enough.

Kyrie Irving Calls Out Stephen A. Smith Over Constant Criticism

"You’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN," Irving tweeted.

Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kyrie Irving To One-On-One Debate

Truth to form, the controversial pundit didn't shy away from the confrontation. On the contrary, Smith fueled the fire and clapped back at Irving, challenging him to 'show up' and engage in a one-on-one debate with him:

(Transcript via Stephen A. Smith)

"Oh, you've got it twisted bro! Big time! I don't have to explain a damn thing to anyone — ESPECIALLY you and your father!!! (Your uncle, Rod Strickland is another matter — I love that brother. And I profoundly respect him... always!

As for you, when you have a LEVEL, let me know. Because I'm not aware you have one — off the court. Either way, I have a wish: ONE DAY you'll stop hiding behind the public support you receive and fess up to the shenanigans you engage in... leaving folks hanging like laundry.

Be honest about what you've truly been doing. Until then, let's confront one another 1.on.1 for the WORLD to see — your TRUTH up against mine in a public forum for everyone to judge.

Name the time and place and I'll show up! I keep receipts, bro! SHOW UP! You do know what that is, don't you?

If you didn't know before, I know you know now — now that you're after the at $$$$$ you took for granted to be waiting for you!

See you in the FALL!!!!!"

Irving has yet to reply to Smith's challenge and the chances are that he never will, which is a huge shame for rating purposes. Truth be told, it's hard to tell who loves attention the most, and this debate could draw some prominent figures in PPV.