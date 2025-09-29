Stephen Curry breaks silence on Kuminga’s contract drama with the Warriors

NBA media day brought plenty of storylines, but much of the attention was on the Golden State Warriors. After making few moves in recent weeks and with the ongoing drama surrounding Jonathan Kuminga, uncertainty has lingered inside the organization. Stephen Curry made it clear what he expects from Kuminga once he returns.

During his press conference, Curry spoke publicly for the first time about the situation. “We talk about it for sure. As leaders on the team, you’ve got to acknowledge what’s going on. Don’t make it more than what it is, other than a team trying to figure out the situation that’s in front of us and the challenge that’s in front of us. Knowing JK’s situation, knowing the new faces we’re adding to the roster, we talk about it every year going into a training camp of what it’s going to take for that particular team to win,” Curry said.

“This year it’s a little different because you have a guy that’s trying to figure out his situation, and we respect that process, and it’s gonna play out. When he’s here, ready to work, like we expect him to be, locked in on doing what he needs to do to help us win.”

According to reports, Curry—along with veteran teammates Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green—has been involved in Kuminga’s process this preseason, urging management to solidify the roster as soon as possible. The situation has dragged on longer than expected, but a resolution appears to be near.

Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green reveals Kuminga’s decision

It’s easy to forget that the NBA is a results-driven business, and on-court performance often overshadows any behind-the-scenes drama. Draymond Green understands this better than anyone and suggested that Kuminga’s situation will quickly fade if the forward plays well once the season begins.

“You’ve got to try and do what’s best for you. That’s what Jonathan is doing and that’s what he deserves to do,” Green said. “These things happen and you move on from them. He signs a contract and comes out and plays great, everybody will forget and move on. That’s the world we live in.”

Green also shared what he believes Kuminga’s decision will be. “Do I think he still wants to be here? I do,” Green said during media day. “He said that to me, that he still wants to be here.” The veteran framed it in a way only a 14-year player could, reminding everyone that loyalty is never automatic, even when talent is undeniable.

This saga seems to be approaching its end, especially with veterans speaking positively about Kuminga’s future. The forward still appears welcome in the locker room, and the Warriors are preparing to move forward with Curry once again leading the way into the new NBA season.

