Another win for the Phoenix Suns brought joy to their fans, as the team improved to a balanced 19-19 record. Following a rough stretch, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant showcased their elite form, leading to a standout performance. While the Suns secured a victory over the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Commanders ended a nearly 20-year drought in the Wild Card round. They now prepare to face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional round.

Despite the Suns’ impressive showing, head coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged there’s still room for growth. However, the resurgence of Booker and Durant in 2025 has instilled hope among fans, who had grown concerned about the team’s inconsistent play toward the end of 2024.

After the win against the Hornets, Booker spoke to the media, where a reporter informed him of the Commanders’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His response included a playful nod to Durant as the Lions matchup came up in conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The game is on Saturday? I thought it was Sunday,” Booker said with a grin. “I was hoping for an extra day, but that’s even better. I can’t wait for the game.” When asked if he planned to place a wager with Durant, he responded enthusiastically: “For sure. Whatever he wants to do—we can talk about it now.”

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

Booker and Durant gear up for NFL showdown

With a dramatic last-minute field goal that bounced off the post, the Washington Commanders secured their spot in the Divisional Round for the first time in 20 years. The victory thrilled their fanbase, including Durant, a lifelong fan of the Commanders.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Durant's alleged rift with Suns superstar explained by former NBA champion Richard Jefferson

On the other side, Booker is rooting for his Lions, who had to wait until the conclusion of the Wild Card round to learn their next opponent. This friendly rivalry between the two Suns stars could lead to a wager, adding an extra layer of excitement to Saturday’s NFL matchup, scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET. However, both players will be focused on their own game earlier in the evening.

Advertisement

Booker and Durant reflect on Suns’ victory

Shifting back to basketball, the Suns rebounded from their recent loss to the Hornets with a strong performance at home. Both Durant and Booker emphasized the importance of on-court communication, which played a crucial role in their 19-19 season record.

“We’re talking more,” Booker said. “We just have to keep that up, especially when things get tough. Even after a loss, we need to maintain the same mentality and keep morale high.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Durant echoed those sentiments: “The vibes have always been good for me. From the outside looking in, it might seem tough because we were losing. But overall, everyone is working hard, staying energized, and showing enthusiasm for the game of basketball.“