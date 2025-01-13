Trending topics:
NFL

NFL playoffs: Magic Johnson reveals Commanders' key to win against the Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders secured a dramatic last-minute victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Wild Card round, sparking mixed emotions among fans and minority owner Magic Johnson.

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, delivers remarks during a press conference introducing the team's new ownership at on July 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. NFL teams owners have unanimously approved a $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.
By Santiago Tovar

After nearly two decades, the Washington Commanders celebrated a long-awaited victory in the NFL Wild Card round, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling contest. Quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged as the star of the game, delivering a stellar performance that kept Washington’s playoff dreams alive. Adding to the excitement, Washington’s minority owner Magic Johnson reflected on the breakthrough moment and shared the key to ending the team’s postseason drought.

The atmosphere at the stadium on Sunday was electric, as players, staff, and fans united in celebration. The victory carried extra weight for a franchise aiming to rewrite history, as it marked their first playoff win in nearly 20 years. The Commanders, who last won the Super Bowl 34 years ago against the Buffalo Bills, are determined to chart a new path toward glory.

Attending the media, Johnson highlighted the crucial decisions that laid the foundation for Washington’s success this season. “You have to give Josh [Harris] a lot of credit because we picked the right people,” Johnson said, acknowledging the contributions of the team’s leadership.

“When we brought in Adam Peters and Coach [Dan] Quinn, they made all the difference by bringing in the right players. That’s when the culture shifted. You go from losing to winning because of the players—it’s about them. They decided they wanted to win and didn’t let what analysts or others said affect them,Johnson emphasized.

Magic Johnson speaking

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, greets fans at a pep rally after a press conference introducing the team’s new ownership at on July 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Johnson’s key to reaching the Divisional Round

As the Commanders’ minority owner Johnson addressed the team’s recent victory over the Buccaneers, he emphasized the importance of the staff and players behind their success. Johnson also singled out quarterback Daniels, whose decisive performances have been instrumental this season, injecting his remarks with a touch of humor.

“Among all the things we did, there’s one crucial decision—we got the right quarterback (laughs),” Johnson said, praising Daniels. With the team’s confidence bolstered by Sunday’s win, all focus now shifts to their next challenge in the NFL Divisional round: the Detroit Lions.

Johnson’s praise for Terry McLaurin

While Daniels has been a standout, he hasn’t done it alone. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin also earned high praise from Johnson, who shared an emotional moment with the star player in front of the media. “Terry, what a year. I’m so proud of him,” Johnson said, commending McLaurin’s contributions.

In a heartfelt exchange, Johnson hugged McLaurin and said, “This is what we talked about. It’s your leadership, man. Congratulations.” The moment showcased Johnson’s genuine connection with the players, stepping beyond his ownership role to celebrate their achievements on a personal level.

Following the game, Johnson wrote on X to deliver a final message about the Commanders’ performance. “Bobby Wagner had a huge defensive play with his fumble recovery, and Jayden Daniels once again showed true composure down the stretch, putting us in position to win the game!

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

