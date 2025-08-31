Video: Nico Harrison confronts Mavericks fan at restaurant, sparks controversy in social media

It is well known that one of the most disliked general managers in recent NBA history has become Nico Harrison, largely because of the historic trade that sent Luka Doncic away from Dallas Mavericks to Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, Harrison has faced relentless backlash, receiving a wave of hostile messages and criticism not only from Mavericks fans but also from NBA followers in general.

Now, the controversy has taken a more personal turn. In a viral video posted Sunday by Jake Kemp, a former Ticket host and current co-host of The Dumb Zone podcast, a man is seen spotting Harrison while he was having dinner at the Addison location of Twin Peaks. Upon noticing Harrison through an open window, the man stopped in his tracks and approached the Mavericks GM.

“Nico? Nico. What’s up, man,” the unidentified fan said, extending his hand to greet Harrison. “Good to meet you. We all still f**** hate you.” The incident was particularly harsh given that Harrison was dining with his daughter, making the insult sting even more in such a personal setting.

“I still hate you too,” Harrison replied. “Alright, good. Good talk, brother,” the fan said before walking away. Despite all the criticism tied to that trade—and Harrison’s argument that Doncic was not the right fit—the interaction crossed the line of basic respect and decency.

Fans rally behind Nico

Something few expected to see is now happening: there are fans who are defending Nico Harrison, arguing that what happened should never occur and that no person deserves that type of treatment. Here are some of the reactions:

Both ESPN and NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth previously reported that the harassment had escalated beyond chants and signs, with Harrison receiving death threats.

The Mavericks even relocated him from his usual courtside seat for security reasons. Fans have been ejected from games for wearing “Fire Nico” merchandise, while protests outside the American Airlines Center have included theatrical displays, such as pallbearers carrying a coffin to symbolize the “death” of Doncic’s NBA career in Dallas.

Harrison’s refusal to soften his stance has only fueled the fire. His closed-door press conference in April—staged carefully with sympathetic media outlets—added to the anger. Instead of calming the storm, his insistence that the trade was necessary “to avoid a tumultuous summer” made him an even bigger lightning rod. With security already forced to intervene because of threats, it is no surprise that people are alarmed when hostility extends to moments in front of his children. The line between sports outrage and real danger has blurred.