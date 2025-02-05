Warriors’ Draymond Green sets the record straight about the rumors of him being traded

The Golden State Warriors have been exploring trade options this season in hopes of adding another star to help Stephen Curry secure another NBA championship. While no moves have been made yet, rumors of Draymond Green being included in a blockbuster trade have been gaining momentum.

The Warriors’ current performance has highlighted their need for additional star power to stay competitive. Reports suggest the franchise could be open to moving Green as part of a deal to bring in another elite player.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green tackled the trade rumors head-on, emphasizing the business nature of the league.

“We know what we signed up for,” Green said. “Every single one of us in that locker room knows what we signed up for playing this game and being a part of this business. So I don’t think anybody walks around [without understanding that]”.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a three-point basket over Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Green also acknowledged that if the Warriors are chasing a superstar, no one is safe except for Curry. “The reality is, if they’re calling for LeBron James, everybody in that locker room except Steph Curry should shut up and know that you could be traded,” Green explained. “So if they’re calling [about] superstars, there’s not a thing anyone in that locker room could say outside of #30”.

Warriors reportedly targeting Kevin Durant

One of the most intriguing trade rumors involves the potential return of Kevin Durant to Golden State. The Warriors are reportedly eyeing the Phoenix Suns star as their top trade target, with Green potentially included in the deal.

NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors are making Durant their priority but are also considering other options. “Based on conversations with league personnel tonight, the Warriors’ main priority is to figure out a trade with the Suns to land Kevin Durant,” Siegel wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It really seems like this could go down to the wire. If the Warriors can’t get Durant, Jimmy Butler will become their focus”.

Paul George also on the Warriors’ radar

Another name linked to the Warriors is 76ers star Paul George. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, both Golden State and the Atlanta Hawks have shown interest in acquiring George before the trade deadline.

“Sources tell The Inquirer that the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors have expressed interest in acquiring George ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline,” wrote Pompey. “The Warriors came close to acquiring him from the Los Angeles Clippers via a sign-and-trade before the free-agency period began”.

With the trade deadline looming, the Warriors appear determined to explore all avenues to solidify their roster for a championship run. Whether Green remains part of the equation remains to be seen.