Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals how he feels about returning to the NBA courts in the upcoming match vs Rockets

The Golden State Warriors have struggled with the absence of their star Stephen Curry, but everything points to the wait ending for Sunday’s NBA regular-season game against the Houston Rockets. Curry commented on how he felt about finally nearing a return.

“It feels great,” Curry said of the patellofemoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee that sidelined him for the past 27 games. “It’s been a long, long process, longer than I thought. But just happy to have a little clarity and a little window to get back out there and try to get to the level I was playing at and finish the year strong. I’m excited.”

After 64 days of reorganizing injury timelines, reconfiguring recovery plans, and passing physical checkpoints, Stephen Curry is finally ready to return to the Golden State Warriors. He was listed as questionable for the game against the Rockets.

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Curry’s presence likely for Sunday

Curry will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets, but the plan is for him to play, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts.

Regardless, Curry’s likely return marks a much-needed boost for the Warriors. With Curry sidelined, Golden State went 9-18, dropping from the eighth seed in the West to 10th, where they will need to win two play-in games to save their season. Curry’s recovery process, however, has been just as frustrating as the team’s struggles.

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“I thought I was going to be out for like, a week, 10 days max. Let it calm down,” Curry explained. “And every time I got on the court or tried to push it in that first month, there was always, they call it, a reaction, or you knew it just wasn’t healing as fast as you thought.

“So the patience then was tough, just because it’s one of those injuries that you really just have to let rest. There’s nothing you can kind of push through or be on the court while it’s healing, and it’s just a different experience than most injuries that I’ve had.”