Warriors veteran Draymond Green drops three-word response to Suns owner Mat Ishbia critics

After failing to achieve their goals for the season, the Phoenix Suns decided to make drastic changes to their roster by letting go of veterans Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to sign Jalen Green as their future star. Despite this ambition, a survey of ESPN insiders deemed the franchise most likely to stumble next season. Suns’ owner Matt Ishbia offered a strong rebuttal, receiving support from the Warriors veteran Draymond Green in just three words.

“I’m not worried about what the so-called experts think. They had us as a title contender the past two years and were wrong then. We’re focused on making our fans proud by playing great as a team and building a brand of basketball that’s tough and gritty,” Matt Ishbia answered, via X.

Matt’s response did not sit well with fans who see a clear lack of self-criticism within the Phoenix Suns organization. Despite boasting a highly talented roster, the team struggled to be competitive last season. Many fans argue that minor roster adjustments may do little to alter their outcomes. However, dismissing its potential before the league kicks off could prove risky.

Facing criticism for Mat Ishbia’s remarks, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green backed him with a simple yet telling endorsement via Threads, “Makes complete sense.”Although the veteran did not delve deeper, his agreement highlights the sport’s unpredictability. Last season, few predicted the Indiana Pacers’ strong showing or the Warriors’ playoff berth despite their inconsistent play.

Phoenix Suns enter new roster era after major offseason changes

With Matt Ishbia’s arrival in Phoenix in February 2023, Suns fans believed they would soon be one of the most competitive franchises in the NBA. Despite having a solid Big Three with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, they failed to advance past the Conference Semifinals and missed the 2025 playoffs. After this setback, the front office embarked on a significant roster overhaul to chart a new path forward.

Suns’ GM Brian Gregory shifted the team’s strategy toward acquiring young talent. The arrival of Jalen Green demonstrates the franchise’s true intentions as it aims to create a scoring powerhouse alongside Booker, who has been dubbed the face of the franchise. While this does not instantly make them top contenders, it sets the stage for a promising project in the near future.