Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Capital One Arena this Saturday, March 19 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There are few games left in this regular season, and the teams must now speed up to achieve their respective goals. This is the case of the Washington Wizards, who are still fighting for a place in the Play-in. However, they have lost 5 straight, and the Atlanta Hawks, though not brilliant, remain solid in 10th place. It's time for the Wizards to start winning or say goodbye to the Postseason.

In the case of the Lakers, although they were formed to fight for the title, their results seem more like that of a tanking team. They still continue in ninth place more due to the mistakes of their pursuers than on their own merits. If the losses continue, they could begin to jeopardize even their presence in the Play-in, with the Spurs and Pelicans following closely behind.

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington

Live Stream: FuboTV

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Saturday, March 19 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Capital One Arena will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on March 12 and at that time it was a 122-109 victory for Lakers.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, though they're sure to reveal them in the next few hours. Really, neither of them are good enough to clearly take favoritism, although it is most likely that due to recent history, the Lakers will be chosen, albeit narrowly.

