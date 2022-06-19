He has not played in the NBA since 2019, his last team was the Lakers but since then no other US-based team has been interested in his services.

Michael Beasley is a wild player with 10 years of NBA experience, his first team was the Miami Heat during the 2008-09 season. Although Beasley was a college star, his NBA career was marred by off-court issues that had nothing to do with basketball.

Unfortunately, Beasley was never able to win an NBA Championship with the Miami Heat or the Los Angeles Lakers, two teams that won titles after he left for another team. But Beasley never stopped, so far he has played for seven NBA teams.

When Beasley was not playing in the NBA he would travel to China to play for the Shanghai Sharks, Shandong Golden Stars and Guangdong Southern Tigers. Another baskeball team where he played was the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Puerto Rico league.

Where is Michael Beasley playing right now?

After his 2021 stint in Puerto Rico he signed with a Big3 league team called 3's Company on May 11, 2022. That league was founded by Ice Cube, it is a 3-on-3 format that has become extremely popular and is already an olympic sport.

Beasley has an estimated career earnings of $33,680,772 million, his biggest contract was $5,750,00. The last time he received an NBA salary was from the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019-20 season for a total of $289,803.