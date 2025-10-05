Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: NBA Preseason game

Golden State Warriors will face Los Angeles Lakers in a NBA Preseason game. Find out here all the details on when, where, and how to catch this game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Harry How/Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors will face off against Los Angeles Lakers in a NBA Preseason game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it all live!

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo]

With the regular season fast approaching, both teams are eager to fine-tune their form ahead of what’s shaping up to be a grueling campaign. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors enter the matchup looking to bounce back after falling to Minnesota in last season’s Conference semifinals.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are out to prove themselves after their own early exit at the hands of the Timberwolves in the first round. Both squads have something to prove and will be pushing hard to show they’re ready to contend from the start.

Advertisement

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on Los Angeles Lakers this Sunday, October 5, in a NBA Preseason game. The game will start at 8:30 PM (ET).

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors – Tim Warner/Getty Images

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors – Tim Warner/Getty Images

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

Lakers’ Bronny James makes it clear what style of play he feels most comfortable with

see also

Lakers’ Bronny James makes it clear what style of play he feels most comfortable with

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch this NBA preseason matchup between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NBC Sports.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Is Bronny James playing tonight for Lakers vs Warriors in 2025-26 NBA preseason?
NBA

Is Bronny James playing tonight for Lakers vs Warriors in 2025-26 NBA preseason?

Are Stephen Curry and LeBron James playing tonight in Warriors vs Lakers NBA preseason game?
NBA

Are Stephen Curry and LeBron James playing tonight in Warriors vs Lakers NBA preseason game?

Warriors’ new signing Seth Curry reveals surprising truth about joining Stephen Curry’s team
NBA

Warriors’ new signing Seth Curry reveals surprising truth about joining Stephen Curry’s team

Dodgers HC Dave Roberts delivers strong message about Roki Sasaki’s role ahead of remaining postseason games
MLB

Dodgers HC Dave Roberts delivers strong message about Roki Sasaki’s role ahead of remaining postseason games

Better Collective Logo