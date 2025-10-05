Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: NBA Preseason game

Golden State Warriors will face off against Los Angeles Lakers in a NBA Preseason game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it all live!

With the regular season fast approaching, both teams are eager to fine-tune their form ahead of what’s shaping up to be a grueling campaign. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors enter the matchup looking to bounce back after falling to Minnesota in last season’s Conference semifinals.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are out to prove themselves after their own early exit at the hands of the Timberwolves in the first round. Both squads have something to prove and will be pushing hard to show they’re ready to contend from the start.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on Los Angeles Lakers this Sunday, October 5, in a NBA Preseason game. The game will start at 8:30 PM (ET).

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors – Tim Warner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch this NBA preseason matchup between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA. Other options: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NBC Sports.