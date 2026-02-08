Has any NFL team ever finished the Super Bowl without scoring points?

The New England Patriots have struggled mightily in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. With New England failing to score a single point through the first three quarters, a major question has emerged: has any team ever been shut out in the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LX features the AFC No. 2 seed facing the NFC No. 1 seed at Levi’s Stadium. Both the Patriots and Seahawks entered the game with strong offensive units, yet New England was unable to generate any points in the first three quarters.

After coming up empty until the fourth quarter, pressure continued to mount on the Patriots. Despite several historically low-scoring games, no team in Super Bowl history has ever been completely shut out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the lowest point total ever scored in a Super Bowl?

In Super Bowl history, no team has ever failed to score at least a field goal. The lowest point total recorded by a team in the big game is three points, a mark that has been reached twice. Fortunately for the Patriots, they scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to avoid being the first club ever to not score a single point.

In Super Bowl VI, the Miami Dolphins managed only three points in a 24–3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. More recently, the Los Angeles Rams were held to a single field goal in Super Bowl LIII, falling 13–3 to the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

The third-lowest scoring performance belongs to the Minnesota Vikings, who scored just six points in their Super Bowl IX loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 16-6 defeat to the AFC North club.

Advertisement