Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: NBA Preseason game

Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face each other in a NBA Preseason game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it all live!

Two Western Conference heavyweights square off again in a challenging preseason tournament, with the Golden State Warriors holding the upper hand after a 111-103 win in the opener behind Moses Moody’s 19 points. Stephen Curry and the Warriors aim to keep that momentum going.

Meanwhile, LeBron James‘ Lakers look to bounce back and build confidence before the regular season begins. With both teams expected to be top contenders, this matchup offers an early glimpse at what could be one of the league’s fiercest rivalries this year.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers face Golden State Warriors this Sunday, October 12, in a NBA Preseason game. The game will start at 9:30 PM (ET).

Dalton Knecht of the Los Angeles Lakers is fouled while shooting by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors – Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch this NBA preseason matchup between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on NBA League Pass.