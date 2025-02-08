Trending topics:
NFL

2025 NFL Draft: Deion Sanders delivers a strong warning to teams interested in Shedeur

In just a few weeks, Shedeur Sanders will officially join the NFL, but Deion Sanders has highlighted a key detail about his son that could raise concerns for interested teams.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes runs onto the field prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Andrew Wevers/Getty ImagesHead coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes runs onto the field prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

For many football scouts, Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. However, his father, Deion Sanders, has provided a key insight into his son’s game that could give some teams pause.

In just a few weeks, hundreds of college players will compete for a spot in the NFL. Among them is Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes standout, who is widely projected as a potential top-five pick.

Several mock drafts have Shedeur going within the first five selections. However, new comments from his father could make some teams reconsider drafting him.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders highlights a key trait Shedeur lacks

Shedeur Sanders had an impressive tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes and now has his sights set on the 2025 NFL Draft. Many teams are reportedly interested in him, drawn to his strong arm and sharp decision-making.

Deion Sanders reveals shocking truth on coaching the Cowboys or his son Shedeur in the NFL

see also

Deion Sanders reveals shocking truth on coaching the Cowboys or his son Shedeur in the NFL

However, Deion Sanders, who coached Shedeur at Colorado, believes his son lacks a quality that many modern NFL teams prioritize in quarterbacks: speed.

Advertisement

According to Deion, Shedeur didn’t inherit his father’s elite athleticism. While some might interpret this as criticism, Deion actually sees it as a positive, emphasizing that Shedeur has refined his throwing skills to the point where he doesn’t need to rely on running to be effective.

“I don’t think Shedeur would be the quarterback he is if he had that,” Deion Sanders said about his son not inheriting his speed. “Because now he has to really use the intellect and the instinct and the understanding of the game and the understanding defenses.”

Advertisement
Shedeur Sanders, quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur Sanders, quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes

In today’s NFL, teams often favor dual-threat quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and Josh Allen. However, Deion believes Shedeur’s precision and pocket presence set him apart, making him an elite passer without the need to rely on mobility.

Advertisement

Will the Giants draft Shedeur Sanders?

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2025 NFL Draft is what the New York Giants will do. The NFC East team holds the No. 3 overall pick and desperately needs a quarterback, but their position in the draft order may not be ideal.

NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders drops bold message about Deion&#039;s guidance ahead of NFL Draft

see also

NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders drops bold message about Deion's guidance ahead of NFL Draft

The Titans and Browns currently pick ahead of the Giants, and both are also in the market for a quarterback. Many analysts predict that New York may attempt to trade up to secure Shedeur Sanders, as he might not be available by the time they are on the clock.

Advertisement

Survey

Is Shedeur Sanders the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

ALSO READ

Where to watch Juarez vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Juarez vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

LeBron James knew something was wrong with Anthony Davis, claims former Lakers star Carmelo Anthony
NBA

LeBron James knew something was wrong with Anthony Davis, claims former Lakers star Carmelo Anthony

Report confirms Josh Allen could make big decision about his career with Bills
NFL

Report confirms Josh Allen could make big decision about his career with Bills

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat reportedly passed on trading for Suns star
NBA

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat reportedly passed on trading for Suns star

Better Collective Logo