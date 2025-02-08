For many football scouts, Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. However, his father, Deion Sanders, has provided a key insight into his son’s game that could give some teams pause.

In just a few weeks, hundreds of college players will compete for a spot in the NFL. Among them is Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes standout, who is widely projected as a potential top-five pick.

Several mock drafts have Shedeur going within the first five selections. However, new comments from his father could make some teams reconsider drafting him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deion Sanders highlights a key trait Shedeur lacks

Shedeur Sanders had an impressive tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes and now has his sights set on the 2025 NFL Draft. Many teams are reportedly interested in him, drawn to his strong arm and sharp decision-making.

see also Deion Sanders reveals shocking truth on coaching the Cowboys or his son Shedeur in the NFL

However, Deion Sanders, who coached Shedeur at Colorado, believes his son lacks a quality that many modern NFL teams prioritize in quarterbacks: speed.

Advertisement

According to Deion, Shedeur didn’t inherit his father’s elite athleticism. While some might interpret this as criticism, Deion actually sees it as a positive, emphasizing that Shedeur has refined his throwing skills to the point where he doesn’t need to rely on running to be effective.

Advertisement

“I don’t think Shedeur would be the quarterback he is if he had that,” Deion Sanders said about his son not inheriting his speed. “Because now he has to really use the intellect and the instinct and the understanding of the game and the understanding defenses.”

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders, quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes

In today’s NFL, teams often favor dual-threat quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and Josh Allen. However, Deion believes Shedeur’s precision and pocket presence set him apart, making him an elite passer without the need to rely on mobility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Giants draft Shedeur Sanders?

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2025 NFL Draft is what the New York Giants will do. The NFC East team holds the No. 3 overall pick and desperately needs a quarterback, but their position in the draft order may not be ideal.

see also NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders drops bold message about Deion's guidance ahead of NFL Draft

The Titans and Browns currently pick ahead of the Giants, and both are also in the market for a quarterback. Many analysts predict that New York may attempt to trade up to secure Shedeur Sanders, as he might not be available by the time they are on the clock.

Advertisement

SurveyIs Shedeur Sanders the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft? Is Shedeur Sanders the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE