Deion Sanders is undoubtedly an outstanding coach in college football, doing a remarkable job with the Colorado Buffaloes, where his son Shedeur plays. A few days ago, he was scouted by Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys, but Coach Prime’s negative response hides a surprising admission about the possibility of coaching in the NFL.

Talks between the Cowboys and Sanders have always been low-key, almost off the record. Jones has said he reached out to the former Dallas player for advice, without clearly stating whether he was sounding him out to be his team’s new coach. It seems that the echo of this possible negotiation is still in the air.

On the other hand, Deion has always made it clear that his personal plans include continuing as Colorado’s head coach for several more years, even when Shedeur is close to leaving the team to enter the draft and turn pro. As things stand, Sanders Sr. finds a limit in the NFL, revealing a shocking way of thinking about his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sanders’ strong truth about coaching in the NFL

“I couldn’t coach pro ball. The way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it as a man and as a football enthusiast. I care about the game,” Sanders said on the We Got Time Today show. Not the Cowboys, not Shedeur’s team, not any other franchise. Deion doesn’t want to coach in the NFL.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Shedeur Sanders #2 during the second half of a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders’ posture throughout time

This firm stance by Deion is surprising, but not entirely new. In 2022, Sanders had already expressed his lack of interest in coaching in the NFL due to a bad taste in the culture of professional football. His opinion does not seem to have changed, despite attracting the attention of some teams.

Advertisement

see also Deion Sanders' net worth: How rich is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes?

“I love college. I love that the young men are still impressionable, they’re not so financially secure that they can’t hear you. In the NFL, a coach only has so much influence because the players are getting paid and they have a different power dynamic,” Sanders had said years ago on The Dan Patrick Show.

Advertisement

Deion’s outstanding work with the Buffaloes

In his second year as HC of the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has shown great leadership, guiding Colorado to a 9-4 record last season, including Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy. That may have been a big reason for the Cowboys to pay attention to his work and make an informal approach to hire him before confirming Brian Schottenheimer as head coach.