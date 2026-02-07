In the history of the Super Bowl, a handful of title games have told a story of dominance from the first whistle. A couple of teams have seized control so completely that the drama shifted from suspense to spectacle, turning a championship into a commanding statement about who was best that season.

These scores are relics of eras defined by powerhouse offenses or suffocating defenses. On those rare afternoons, even seasoned fans found themselves watching one team impose its will so effectively that early leads hinted at how the night would unfold.

Some unbalanced Super Bowls reveals moments when one franchise seized a level of control that became part of NFL lore. These games stand in stark contrast to the nail-biters that often define the sport, leaving an indelible mark precisely because the competition wasn’t close.

What was the biggest blowout in Super Bowl?

The most lopsided scoreline in history happened in Super Bowl XXIV, when the San Francisco 49ers thrashed the Denver Broncos 55-10, producing a 45-point margin that still stands as the largest ever recorded in the NFL’s championship game.

Head coach George Seifert of the 49ers and his coaching staff at the Super Bowl XXIV (Source: George Rose/Getty Images)

That night in January 1990, quarterback Joe Montana was unstoppable, completing 22 of 29 passes for five touchdowns as San Francisco’s offense overwhelmed Denver’s defense from start to finish.

While other title games have featured wide disparities, including Chicago’s 46-10 win in Super Bowl XX and Seattle’s 43-8 victory in Super Bowl XLVIII, none have surpassed the 49ers’ dominant performance.

Other historic blowouts by margin of victory

Philadelphia Eagles’ win in Super Bowl LIX

Cooper DeJean of the Eagles at the Super Bowl LIX (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles delivered a commanding performance over the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 victory, building a 24-0 halftime lead that underscored their control on both sides of the ball.

Philadelphia’s defense pressured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes relentlessly in the early stages, limiting his offense to just 23 total yards in the first half, while the offense mixed precision passing and effective rushing to keep the Chiefs from mounting any serious comeback.

Chicago Bears’ dominant victory in Super Bowl XX

Jim McMahon of the Chicago Bears at the Superbowl XX (Source: Getty Images)

In Super Bowl XX, the Chicago Bears dismantled the New England Patriots 46-10, securing a 36-point margin that ranks among the most decisive in Super Bowl history.

Chicago’s defense, anchored by a fierce pass rush and opportunistic turnovers, put constant pressure on New England’s offense, ending the game well before the final whistle. The win capped a remarkable season for the Bears and underscored the gap between their physical style and the Patriots’ struggles on both sides of the ball.

Dallas Cowboys rout Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII

Alvin Harper of the Dallas Cowboys at the Super Bowl XXVII (Source: George Rose/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys delivered one of their most memorable postseason performances in Super Bowl XXVII, rolling to a 52-17 win over the Buffalo Bills for a 35-point margin.

Dallas’ balanced attack, led by quarterback Troy Aikman and complemented by a stifling defense, turned early mistakes by Buffalo into points and momentum. The result stands as one of the widest score differentials of the modern era, illustrating how dominance in execution can define a championship game.

Was there ever a shutout in Super Bowl history?

Despite multiple one-sided affairs, no team has ever been shut out in a Super Bowl. Across nearly six decades of championship games, even the lowest-scoring losing teams have managed to put points on the board.

The fewest points scored by a Super Bowl opponent is three, a mark reached by the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI and again by the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In more recent seasons, teams flirting with shutout territory, such as the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, have narrowly avoided blanking by scoring late in the game. That streak stands as one of the remarkable quirks of Super Bowl history.