The 49ers could be suffering from some kind of curse, so far Garoppolo and Lance are injured and there are suspicions that Brock Purdy was hurt during Week 14.

The San Francisco 49ers are enjoying a hot winning streak that includes a pair of recent victories against the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brock Purdy is officially the starter and during Week 14 he showed his best skills against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, but things could end for him since after that game Purdy would have suffered an injury.

So far the 49ers have a record of 9-4-0 overall, they are dominating the NFC West Division over the Seahawks, Cardinals and past Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

What injury did Brock Purdy sustain during Week 14?

Purdy was lethal during the Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he threw for 16/21, 185 yards and 2 touchdowns. But after that game Purdy had rib pain, so on Monday December 12 Purdy had an MRI and now there is a waiting time until Shanahan makes the call if Purdy will be the starter on Thursday.

The other option, in case Purdy can't play Thursday against the Seahawks, is Josh Johnson, a 36-year-old veteran who holds the record of playing on 14 NFL teams like no other player in the league.

The game against the Seahawks will be tough as they are fighting for a Wild Card spot, but the 49ers defense could easily stop the Seahawks.