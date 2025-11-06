49ers make major revelation about the last NFL trade deadline

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the standout teams this NFL season, and what’s remarkable about their performance is that they’ve managed to maintain it despite several injuries — many of them quite serious. On Tuesday, the trade deadline finally came and went, and in the Bay Area, no last-minute moves were made. But why did they decide to stand pat?

John Lynch is primarily responsible for leading the negotiations to strengthen the roster, always in collaboration with the coaching staff led by Kyle Shanahan. This time, the 49ers’ GM revealed that they wouldn’t make moves at any cost, so they decided to maintain the roster as they look ahead to what’s coming.

“We weren’t going to get fleeced,” Lynch said on KNBR, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We weren’t going to overpay. It’s just not good business. And, as they say, sometimes the best deals you do are the ones you don’t do. And I felt like, in this case, we felt like, as an organization, that was the best course, and as I mentioned before, we have a lot of belief.”

One of the names targeted to join San Francisco was edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, currently with the New York Jets; however, this transaction ultimately did not take place.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan.

A season marred by injuries

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2025 season has been defined by a relentless series of high-profile injuries that have decimated their roster. On defense, the team suffered season-ending ACL tears to star pass rusher Nick Bosa and rookie Mykel Williams, alongside the loss of All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner to a broken ankle.

Offensively, the unit has struggled with quarterback Brock Purdy missing multiple games due to a persistent turf toe injury, and top wideout Brandon Aiyuk still recovering on the PUP list from a knee injury suffered last year. While the 49ers remain in the playoff hunt, these major personnel losses have put immense strain on their depth and threaten to derail their Super Bowl aspirations.

Fighting for a playoff spot

The San Francisco 49ers must quickly shift their focus to a defining three-game slate as they attempt to solidify their position in the crowded NFC playoff race. The pivotal run begins with a must-win home NFC West battle against the Los Angeles Rams, where a victory would give them crucial tie-breaker leverage.

They then hit the road for a divisional matchup in Glendale against the Arizona Cardinals, followed by a return to the Bay Area to host the struggling Carolina Panthers. With the team battling injuries, sweeping this upcoming schedule is non-negotiable if the 49ers want to maintain their current standing and avoid slipping into the Wild Card conversation.

