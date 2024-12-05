Christian McCaffrey entered the 2024season with high expectations, but it turned out to be anything but stellar. Following a disappointing campaign, the San Francisco 49ers running back has made a tough admission about his underwhelming year.

The 49ers began the 2024 NFL season as top contenders for the Super Bowl, boasting a star-studded roster. However, injuries to key players derailed their chances of being serious competitors.

The most significant setback for the team was the absence of Christian McCaffrey. The running back dealt with multiple injuries throughout the year and is now set to miss the remainder of the season due to yet another health issue.

Christian McCaffrey reflects on his disappointing 2024 season

During the offseason, the 49ers revealed that McCaffrey was dealing with a lingering calf issue. Later, it was disclosed that he was also suffering from Achilles tendinitis in both legs, a serious concern for any athlete.

These injuries kept McCaffrey sidelined for the first eight games of the season. He returned in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, but head coach Kyle Shanahan limited his workload to avoid aggravating his injuries.

Despite precautions, the 49ers made a costly decision in Week 13. McCaffrey was forced to play in harsh snowy conditions against the Bills, leading to a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury that is now expected to end his 2024 season.

After this challenging year, McCaffrey addressed his fans with a heartfelt message. He acknowledged that this season was far from his best and vowed to work tirelessly to come back stronger for the next campaign.

Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers

“Football is the greatest game on the planet to me,” Christian McCaffrey wrote on Instagram. “I love that you can find out exactly who you are without ever saying a word. It lifts you up and breaks you down and it can happen fast. It’s humbling in the best ways. You can do everything right and still fail. [That’s] life and that’s football. It’s a constant test of wills and those who just keep going tend to reap the benefits of their perseverance.

“This wasn’t my year, and sometimes when it rains, it pours. You can feel sorry for yourself and listen to the birds, or you can hold the line. I’m grateful for the support of everyone in my corner and promise I’ll work smarter and harder than ever to come back better from this. I love my teammates, I love the 9ers, and I love football. God doesn’t miss. Onward.”

Will Christian McCaffrey return for the 2025 season?

With the PCL injury sustained in Week 13, McCaffrey’s 2024 season appears to be over. He has been placed on injured reserve, making him eligible to return for Week 18, but the 49ers are unlikely to risk his health.

Fortunately, the injury is not expected to impact his long-term recovery. McCaffrey will have ample time to heal and should be ready to start the 2025 season at full strength.

