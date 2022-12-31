The NFC North has a huge rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, who will clash in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are all the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in your country.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 17 in your country

It is the most important part of the 2022 NFL regular season. The Green Bay Packersneed a win over the Minnesota Vikings to still fight for a spot in the Wild Card round, so their clash in Week 17 will definitely be very exciting. Here is all the information you need to know about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match. You can do it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial), an option that includes the NFLRedZone Channel to not miss any touchdown on Sundays.

The Green Bay Packers have the last opportunities to fight for a place in the Playoffs. They must win these two last games in order to compete for a Wild Card spot, but they also need other combinations to still aspire for it.

Whereas the Vikings, they are currently one of the best teams in the NFC with a 12-3 record. They must defeat the Packers to get a better spot in the Playoffs and search to receive all the games in their home until the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Kick-Off Time

Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will play on Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season on January 1st, 2023, at Lambeau Field at Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Australia: 9:25 AM (January 2)

Canada: 4:25 PM

China: 6:25 AM (January 2)

Germany: 11:25 PM

Ireland: 10:25 PM

Mexico: 3:25 PM

UK: 10:25 PM

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS and FuboTV.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Predictions and Odds

According to BetMGM, the home advantage will play in favor of the Green Bay Packers as they have a -175 in the odds. Despite their winning record, the Vikings are not the favorites with a +145.

