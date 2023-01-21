Kansas City Chiefs play against Jacksonville Jaguars today for a game in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2023 NFL Divisional Playoffs in your country today

Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in a Divisional round game of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City today, January 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM (ET). The Jaguars want to win against a big favorite. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Monday.

The Chiefs are the big favorites to reach the Conference Championship game, plus they didn't have to go through the Wild Card round which means their lines had more rest days.

The Jaguars struggled to win in the Wild Card round, but in the end they won thanks to Trevor Lawrence coming from behind 0-27. This game will be another test for him.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Kick-Off Time

Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars play for the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs today, January 21 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Australia: 8:30 AM (AEDT) January 22

Canada: 4:30 PM (EST)

China: 5:30 AM (AEDT) January 22

Germany: 10:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:30 PM (CST)

US: 4:30 PM (ET)

UK: 9:30 PM (GMT)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Divisional round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites at -9 spread and 1.22 moneyline that will pay $122 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offensive line. Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs at +9 ATS and 4.33 moneyline. The totals are offered at 53 points. The best pick for this DIVISIONAL ROUND game is: Jaguars +9.

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs -9 / 1.22 Totals 53 Jacksonville Jaguars +9 / 4.33

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the Monday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).