Aaron Rodgers has finished his darkness retreat but is not ready to make a decision about his future yet. However, the Packers quarterback said he already knows how he will handle this situation.

Many expected Aaron Rodgers to announce his decision as soon as his darkness retreat was over, but that's not the case. His future will continue to be a talking point for a few more days, but it looks like it won't be long before we know what's next.

At 39, all options seem to be on the table for the four-time NFL MVP. Even though he's still under contract with the Packers after signing a lucrative extension last year, Rodgers could either retire or join another team.

Green Bay is obviously eager to know what he wants to do, since its plans for the 2023 season depend on it. Therefore, Rodgers said that, although he can't tell right now, he will make up his mind soon to make things easier for the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers says he won't take as much time as Brett Favre

“It’s best for anybody who has an interest in this to make a decision sooner rather than later,” Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, via Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com. “I remember before [Brett] Favre retired, there were times in April and May, we weren’t sure if he was going to come back because he didn’t come to any of the offseason program. Then in 2008, he actually did retire in March and then said, ‘No, no, no,’ in June after OTAs, 'I actually want to come back and play.' That’s when he was traded to the Jets. There was obviously a lot of tension that summer. For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier.

“... There’s a finality to the decision. I don’t make it lightly. I don’t want to drag anybody around," he added. "I’m answering questions about it because I got asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me. If you don’t like it and you think it’s drama, and you think I’m being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life. It’s important to me. I’lI make a decision soon enough and we’ll go down that road. I’ll be really excited about it.”

This is certainly not the first time there are questions around Rodgers' future in Green Bay. The difference is that this time he could actually hang them up instead of playing elsewhere. So, it makes sense that the NFL community keeps an eye on his situation. After all, we're talking about one of the all-time greats.