Tom Brady has decided to retire and join FOX Sports in fall of 2024, but once he starts his new job, his future broadcast partner will have a huge impact on his salary thanks to the legend's contract.

The 2024 NFL season will have Tom Brady as its most important analyst. He's set to join FOX Sports in fall of next year, but his $375 million contract will have a huge impact on the salary of his future broadcast partner.

To start the year with a big surprise, Tom Brady shocked everybody with his retirement announcement. After 23 successful seasons, the legendary quarterback decided to end his football career and take some time for himself with his family.

However, football is still going to have an important role in his life. The former quarterback revealed he'll join FOX Sports as analyst in fall of 2024, but this move will change everything in the broadcasting network.

Tom Brady's $375 million contract will have a significant impact on his future partner

Everyone knew once Tom Brady retired he would become the top target for the broadcasting networks. FOX Sports won that race and offered a juicy $375 million contract for 10 years.

Unfortunately, that deal will have a significant impact on his future broadcast partner Greg Olsen. Not only the former tight end will become the No. 2 analyst behind Brady, but he'll also see a cut in his salary because of the former quarterback's arrival.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, FOX Sports will move Olsen as No. 2 analyst when Brady joins them in 2024. Olsen's salary will be reduced from $10 million to $3 million due to Tom's $375 million deal.