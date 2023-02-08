Even though Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are no longer married, it has been reported that the legendary quarterback talked with his ex-wife about his retirement plans and that she played a significant role in his decision.

But now it seems like both can't really forget about each other. According to reports, Gisele Bundchen talked with his former husband about his decision to retire 'for good' even though they are no longer together.

Report: Tom Brady talked with Gisele Bundchen about his decision to retire

To start February, Tom Brady had a huge announcement to make: the legendary quarterback put an end on his NFL career after 23 successful seasons, but this time, contrary to last year's, it is 'for good'.

Of course this decision was not easy at all for the 45-year-old, but he had someone to help him with it. According to a Brady insider who talked with US Weekly, Gisele Bundchen was "a real rock" for him during the process in which he asked her what to do.

Even though their relationship ended because of his un-retirement in 2022, the 42-year-old fashion model was there for him this time as they reportedly “talked this through before he came to the final decision”.