In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Cowboys visit the Buccaneers. Read here to check out what happens if Dallas lose to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round.

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in almost three decades. That's why Jerry Jones signed Mike McCarthy as head coach and gave Dak Prescott a massive contract extension to be the franchise quarterback for the future.

For a second consecutive year, the Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record. However, this season Dallas couldn't clinch the NFC East. Though they had a shot until the last week, the Philadelphia Eagles won the title. Now, the challenge ahead is great on the road against the Buccaneers and the best player in NFL history, Tom Brady.

So, in one of the most expected games, the Cowboys and the Buccaneers clash with the season on the line. Read here to find out what happens if Dallas lose to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Cowboys lose against the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round?

If the Cowboys lose to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Dallas will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.4 seed in the NFC, Tampa Bay would advance to the Divisional round and their next rival would be the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers.

In case the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys, there are two possible scenarios for Tampa Bay. If the Vikings win over the Giants, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would face the Eagles at Philadelphia. However, if the Giants get the upset at Minnesota, Tampa would play against the 49ers in San Francisco.

If the Vikings beat the Giants and the Buccaneers win over the Cowboys, Tampa would become the worst seeded team in the NFC. They wouldn't have another game at home during the postseason. In that situation, the path to an unexpected Super Bowl for Tom Brady would have to go first through Philadelphia and then, inevitably, through San Francisco or Minnesota.

In fact, the only option for the Buccaneers to host another game in the playoffs would be thanks to the Giants. If Tampa and New York reach the NFC Championship Game, that matchup would be played at Raymond James Stadium. That's the only scenario to host another playoff game for Tampa.