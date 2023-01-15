In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Buccaneers host the Cowboys. Read here to check out what happens if Tom Brady and Tampa Bay lose to Dallas in the Wild Card round.

NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round?

It wasn't pretty at all for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, even after an 8-9 losing record, Tom Brady managed to win the NFC South to clinch another playoff berth in his illustrious career. The best player in NFL history has another shot to win an impressive eighth Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are back in the playoffs after a 12-5 record. Until the last week of the season, Dallas had a chance to clinch the NFC East, but the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business with a win against the New York Giants.

So, in a long awaited game, the Buccaneers and the Cowboys clash with the season on the line. Read here to find out what happens if Tampa Bay lose to Dallas in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Buccaneers lose against the Cowboys in the Wild Card round?

If the Buccaneers lose to the Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Tampa Bay will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.5 seed in the NFC, Dallas would advance to the Divisional round and their next rival would be the San Francisco 49ers.

In case the Cowboys beat the Buccaneers, there's no other scenario for Dallas. They would have to face the No.2 seed 49ers at San Francisco. There's no scenario in which the Cowboys could host a game in the Divisional round.

Nevertheless, after the Giants beat the Vikings, if the Eagles and 49ers are eliminated next week, Dallas could host the NFC Championship Game. New York are the only chance for that to happen for the Cowboys.