New England Patriots will play against Miami Dolphins for a game in the Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. All the key details about how to watch the game, match information, predictions and odds in the US are right here.

New England Patriots will face Miami Dolphins in a Week 17 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on January 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team and the visitors no longer have anything to fight for. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Patriots are in the middle of a rosty situation. As the team managed by Bill Belichick doesn't have other option rather than win over the Dolphins to keep their chances alive of making the NFL Playoffs of the current season. A loss to the Miami franchise will take away from them those chances.

While for the Dolphins, just one win still leaves them with a decent chance of making the playoffs. Although this game on the road could be tough for the team managed by Mike McDaniel, the final matchup of the 2022 NFL Regular season at home against the New York Jets could be the last chance..

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins will face off in a Week 17 matchup of the 2022 NFL Regular Season on January 1, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Australia: 4:00 AM (AEDT) January 2, 2023

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) January 2, 2023

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming via the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is Paramount+.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022 NFL Regular Season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the New England Patriots with -145 odds, while the Miami Dolphins have +120 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 41 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the NFL Week 17.

BetMGM New England Patriots -145 Totals 41 / -110 Miami Dolphins +120

* Odds via BetMGM

