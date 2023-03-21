With Aaron Rodgers expected to leave the Packers this offseason, many wonder which number the quarterback would wear in New York. According to an NFL legend, it won't be the retired No. 12 of Joe Namath.

Even though this saga isn't over yet, Aaron Rodgers' departure from the Packers looks like a matter of when and not if anymore. Not long ago, the veteran quarterback made it clear he wants out of Green Bay to play for the Jets.

It's certainly an interesting match that comes at the perfect timing, with Rodgers still hungry for a Super Bowl success while New York wants a quarterback of his caliber to be a serious contender.

Since the trade looks all but done, people have already begun to wonder what number the four-time MVP would wear with the Jets. The No. 12 he used in Green Bay happens to be an emblematic jersey in New York as well, and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason (who also played for the Jets) believes Rodgers will use another number.

Former Jets QB predicts which number Aaron Rodgers would use at Jets

"I can guarantee you he's not wearing No. 12," Esiason said Monday about Rodgers on New York radio station WFAN, via Lou DiPietro of Audacy. "He's not a dummy. He's one of the smartest guys who has ever played, and understands history and who Joe Namath is and why that number is so important.

"Aaron is either going to wear No. 8, which he wore in college — although he’d have to buy that off of (Jets wide receiver) Elijah Moore, assuming he’s still here. Or he’ll go with No. 10, which is available because Braxton Berrios got cut. So it's either 8 or 10, but it won’t be No. 12; that'd be like someone wearing 12 in Packers history after he’s gone."

Esiason has a point. Even if Joe Namath himself said he wouldn't mind if the Jets unretire his number for a quarterback like Rodgers, A-Rod would probably just pick another number as a sign of respect to the Jets legend. Either way, the team first has to make sure it reaches an agreement with the Packers.