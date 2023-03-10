The Philadelphia Eagles are the team with the most decisions to make in the offseason because they have cornerstone pieces heading to free agency. They secured one of them, although they might trade away another veteran starter. Check out who are those players.

The Philadelphia Eagles probably had the best roster in the league last year. They made moves of all kinds, from trades on draft day to signing veteran free agents in the middle of the season. Although they fell just short losing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The enormous jump that quarterback Jalen Hurts had in his third year was a key factor in that progress, but general manager Howie Roseman was a major part in his progress as well. Giving the QB a proven weapon like A.J. Brown was the transaction that started everything.

Their issue is that they have a lot of talent with expiring contracts. It is still unknown what is going to happen with veterans such as center Jason Kelce, although there are other situations the front office have to solve.

Philadelphia Eagles make decisions on two starting veterans

No other team has more meaningful players hitting free agency. The list for the Eagles is impressive, headlined by names like Kelce, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, and T.J. Edwards. It’s the defense the unit that seems more likely to need replacements sooner rather later. But at least they were able to secure one starter.

Philadelphia reached an agreement with Brandon Graham to keep him on the team. The Eagles signed the defensive end to a one-year deal worth six million. Graham was part of the roster that defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII, although he stayed competitive recording 12 sacks last season including the playoffs. Although the day didn’t end there for them.

There were some rumors of a potential trade regarding Darius Slay. The cornerback reportedly didn’t request to be sent to another franchise, but the team granted his agent permission to do so according to Dianna Russini of ESPN. It’s all because Slay is looking for a contract extension since he is in the final year of his deal with no more guarantees. He has the highest cap hit in the league for a CB at 26.1M, per Spotrac.