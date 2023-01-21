Philadelphia Eagles play against New York Giants today for a game in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2023 NFL Divisional Playoffs in your country today

Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants meet in a Divisional round game of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia today, January 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team wants this game to be perfect. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Eagles aren't the biggest favorites, but they had an incredible regular season with a couple of winning streaks that showed their offensive line's good form.

The Giants had some luck against the Vikings during the Wild Card round, they were underdogs but despite everything the Giants are in the Divisional Round thanks to a good strategy.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Kick-Off Time

Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants play for the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs today, January 21 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Australia: 12:00 PM (AEDT) January 22

Canada: 8:00 PM (EST)

China: 9:00 AM (AEDT) January 22

Germany: 2:00 AM (CET) January 22

Ireland: 1:00 AM (GMT) January 22

Mexico: 7:00 PM (CST)

US: 8:00 PM (ET)

UK: 1:00 AM (GMT) January 22

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Divisional round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Predictions And Odds

Philadelphia Eagles are favorites at -7.5 ATS and 1.28 moneyline. New York Giants are underdogs at +7.5 ATS and 3.75 moneyline. The totals are offered at 48 points.

BetMGM Philadelphia Eagles -7.5 / 1.28 Totals 48 New York Giants +7.5 / 3.75

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services.