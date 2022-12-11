San Francisco 49ers play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a game in the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 14 in your country

San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in a Week 14 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on December 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The visitors know the home team will use a rookie quarterback. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The 49ers took a big hit after Jimmy G was injured playing the Dolphins, but the good news is that they won that game thanks to Brock Purdy 33-17 in what was a show of his talent.

The Buccaneers won last week against the New Orleans Saints 17-16, but before that win they lost to the Cleveland Browns 17-23 (OT). So far the Buccaneers are nowhere near or far from the playoffs but they could get there.

San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kick-Off Time

San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play for the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 11 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Australia: 8:25 AM (AEDT) December 12

Canada: 4:25 PM (EST)

China: 5:25 AM (AEDT) December 12

Germany: 10:25 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CST)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (GMT)

San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 37 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 14 game is: Buccaneers +3.5.

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers -3.5 / 1.55 Totals 37 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 / 2.50

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

