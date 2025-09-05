Even though Amari Cooper recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, he retired just a few days later. Now, the AFC West club has signed a versatile wide receiver to address the issue and give Geno Smith more support.

On Thursday, Amari Cooper shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from the NFL. He had signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Las Vegas, only to walk away from football a week later.

His announcement raised concerns among fans. However, the Raiders quickly activated a backup plan by signing Justin Shorter, a versatile wideout who is expected to be very helpful for Geno Smith.

Who is Justin Shorter?

Justin Shorter is not a stranger to the Raiders. He spent the 2024 season with the team, participating in 26 snaps but recording no receptions.

Shorter entered the league in 2023 as a fifth-round pick for the Bills. Initially listed as a tight end, Buffalo struggled to decide whether to keep him at that position or transition him into a wide receiver.

On Friday, the Raiders announced the signing of Justin Shorter to their 53-man roster. The club officially listed him as a wide receiver, which makes sense following Cooper’s retirement.

Why did Amari Cooper retire so abruptly?

Amari Cooper’s arrival in Las Vegas surprised many. The 31-year-old wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the Raiders, but it only took him a week to make up his mind and retire from football.

The Raiders are currently in the middle of a major rebuild and have a talented, young group of wide receivers. For many, Cooper was expected to take on a WR4 role, and he may not have been comfortable with that.