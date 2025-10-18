Is Brock Bowers playing for Geno Smith’s Raiders vs Chiefs in Week 7 of the NFL?

The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably their biggest game of the year this week against AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs. There is bad blood between both of them but Geno Smith is wondering if he will have Brock Bowers on the field.

Bowers practiced for the first time in two weeks this Friday. He did it in a limited capacity but he is listed as doubtful to play against the Chiefs. This means he is unlikely to play on Sunday, but head coach Pete Carroll is happy with the tight end’s progress.

“Brock got his first workout here in a while. His workouts have been great during the week. I watched him when he was working with the trainers, and he’s really doing good. So, we’re really close on him,” Carroll said via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Geno Smith has another weapon questionable

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday. Meyers is dealing with knee and toe injuries but Carroll said he hopes the wideout will play on Sunday.

Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertisement

Meyers was the best wideout of the team for plenty of time but Geno Smith hasn’t been able to give him top targets. It seems like Smith is more likely to look for Tre Tucker than Meyers. Jakobi Meyers notoriously asked for a trade earlier in the season but was snubbed by the Raiders.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid and Chiefs could lose Patrick Mahomes’ key teammate for Week 7 game against Raiders

A win could shift the Raiders’ season

Las Vegas is 2-4 and that’s not how they thought the season would go. The Chiefs are 3-3 but are still regarded as one of the teams to beat in the NFL. A win would put the Raiders at 3-4, same as the Chiefs and may revitalize their season.

Advertisement

The schedule for the Raiders is tricky. They play the frisky Jaguars, and then visit the Broncos. After that, two winnable games against the Cowboys at home and hosting the Browns. Then, it’s another tough stretch all the way to the season end including all three divisional rivals, Eagles, Texans and Giants.