Geno Smith’s key weapon warns the NFL about role on the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most intriguing teams this NFL season. Not only did they change the whole coaching staff by bringing Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly, which should be a massive upgrade, but they also brought a new quarterback in Geno Smith. In the draft, they went and grabbed a supposedly generational talent. Now, this player is ready to take the spotlight and deliver the goods.

Ashton Jeanty had a historic season with Boise State. He was drafted 6th overall in the NFL Draft by the Raiders to take the backfield as a new culture is brewing at Sin City. When asked about his role by GQ’s Adam Campbell, Jeanty said, “They let me know every single day that I’m the guy. They’re counting on me to do some special things in this offense.”

Jeanty’s style is what could make him a great fit in a physical style like Chip Kelly will want to impose in this offense. “I don’t really shy away from contact, and once I make my read, I get north and south quickly. If you’re in the way, that’s your fault,” Jeanty said later in the interview. “Everybody doesn’t like that. I don’t know why I like it. Maybe I’m a little bit psychotic.” Those are the most Raiders words ever spoken.

Pete Carroll loves a physical back, Jeanty is perfect for that

While Chip Kelly is the offensive coordinator, Carroll is still the boss. One thing is for sure, he has had lots of success with physical running backs in the past. The most notable one is Marshawn Lynch, who won a Super Bowl and played on another during his time at Seattle. Jeanty sort of fits that model. Chris Carson was also a very good back during his short career.

Running back Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty was second in the Heisman voting last year after racking up 2601 yards and 29 touchdowns. It was as good as a season could be for him. If he could do half of that during his rookie season, all people inside the organization would be happy. He will be one of the best partners for Geno Smith.

Which defenses is Jeanty facing early in the season?

To be the best, you have to be the best, but if you’re a rookie, you’d like to get some momentum. For Jeanty, if we base it off last year’s run defense rankings, he has a good first six weeks to go crazy.

