Geno Smith receives toough news from the Raiders about his future as QB1

Geno Smith hasn’t had the best start with the Las Vegas Raiders, and now the veteran quarterback has been hit with bad news regarding his status as the team’s starter.

Smith joined the Raiders earlier this year in hopes of solving the team’s ongoing quarterback struggles. However, the veteran has failed to meet expectations, and his future as QB1 is now uncertain.

With the Raiders sitting at 2-5, frustration is growing among fans, and speculation about a possible quarterback change is heating up. The team has now delivered some tough news to Smith — his potential replacement is ready to return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raiders open practice window for QB Aidan O’Connell

The Raiders’ 2025 season hasn’t gone as planned. Despite several offseason changes, the team is still searching for a consistent answer under center.

Las Vegas brought in Geno Smith after a solid stint with the Seattle Seahawks, hoping he could carry that success to the AFC West. Unfortunately, things haven’t clicked, and now Smith faces more pressure after Aidan O’Connell was cleared to return.

Advertisement

see also Raiders reportedly make final decision on Maxx Crosby amid Cowboys’ trade interest

O’Connell, who suffered a fractured wrist during the preseason, has been sidelined since August. On Wednesday, the Raiders officially opened his 21-day practice window, allowing him to return to the field.

Advertisement

The third-year quarterback is currently listed as QB3 behind Smith and Kenny Pickett, but the organization has remained high on his potential. If the team’s struggles continue, O’Connell could soon get the opportunity to reclaim the starting job.