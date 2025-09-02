During the 2025 NFL Draft, many fans expected the Las Vegas Raiders to select Shedeur Sanders. However, the AFC West team passed on him, and now part-owner Tom Brady may have revealed the reason behind that decision.

Throughout his legendary career, one thing set Brady apart from most quarterbacks: his ability to connect with teammates. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was always close to his locker room, which is why so many former players still praise him today.

Now, as part-owner of the Raiders, Brady wants to instill that same mindset in Las Vegas. He values unity above all else, and it may explain why the team decided not to draft Shedeur Sanders.

Tom Brady’s hidden message to Shedeur Sanders after Raiders’ draft decision

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, many expected the Raiders to trade up for Sanders. Rumors throughout the offseason linked the quarterback to Las Vegas, but the front office ultimately passed, despite their need for a young signal-caller.

According to reports, the Raiders leaned heavily on Brady’s advice in their search for a franchise quarterback—and the future Hall of Famer reportedly didn’t see Sanders as the right fit.

Brady, a born leader, built the Patriots dynasty not only with his talent but also with his winning mindset. And recently, he may have revealed what tipped the scales against Sanders.

“Because football is the ultimate team sport,” Brady said. “When a quarterback throws a touchdown pass, I actually watch to see who he goes and celebrates with. Because what did I do? I looked for my offensive lineman every time. I went down and celebrated in the end zone with my teammates every time. I wanted everyone to feel like they were part of the success.“

For critics, that comment points directly at Sanders, who has been questioned in the past for his lack of visible connection with teammates during games.