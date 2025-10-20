Pete Carroll gives Geno Smith, Raiders a positive update on Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers’ status ahead of the bye week

Being handed a donut is not good in the NFL. Being embarrassed by your most hated rival is also critical. But hey, Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll wants to forget all that as the team goes into a bye week and focus on recovering Geno Smith‘s weapons like Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Carroll said that Bowers and Meyers should return for November 2nd against the Jaguars which is after the team’s bye. The Raiders just lost 31-0 to the Chiefs so they desperately need both of them back.

Geno Smith also had an awful outing statistically. Without two of his best weapons, Smith completed only 10 of 16 passes for 67 yards. The Raiders, as a whole, had a total 95 yards in the game and averaged 3.2 yards per play.

Bowers and Meyers have been underwhelming

Jakobi Meyers has 329 yards and Brock Bowers had 225 yards. None of them have a touchdown. They are supposed to be the best two receivers on the roster and are having low outputs.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers

Now, Bowers have been playing with a knee injury, but in all fairness, it’s one of two options. First, Geno Smith is not executing the playbook properly. Second, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly might not be doing a good job scheming the offense.

The Raiders are one of the season’s biggest disappointments

This team was placed by many analysts and pundits to be in the playoffs. The Raiders are 2-5, can’t their offensive footing, have scored 10 or less points three times this year… the list goes on and on.

However, the defense is not great either. Raiders have allowed 25 points or more four times this year. It’s a team that is not doing great in any sort of level. With the Raiders’ playoff hopes all but gone, now it’s time to try to righten the ship before panic sets in.