Aaron Glenn leaves Justin Fields’ future as Jets QB1 up in the air after benching him for Tyrod Taylor

The New York Jets benched Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor in the second half of their Week 7 game. However, the result was the same: a loss. After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t confirm which of the two players will be the starting quarterback next week.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, “Aaron Glenn said he’s not ready to say who will start at QB next week.” The Jets will face a tough away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets has been an up-and-down offense, but when it works, it’s because the running game has been good, not because of the quarterback play. In fact, QB play has brought the offense down quite a lot of times.

Fields was benched but Taylor didn’t do much either

Justin Fields ended his Week 7 outing with 46 yards passing after completing only six out of 12 attempts. He added 22 rushing yards in four attempts and that was it. With him under center, the Jets scored only a field goal.

Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets.

Tyrod Taylor didn’t change much. He completed 10-of-22 attempts for 126 yards. However, he threw for two interceptions. Taylor ran for 11 yards on three rushes. The team also scored only three points.

The defense is giving the offense a chance…

The last two weeks, the defense has really improved and given the offense a chance to go out there and win the games. They allowed 13 points to the Broncos and 13 points to the Panthers. Somehow, the offense has failed to score more than 11 points.

The defense is doing its part. However, it’s just ironic how when the offense produced, the defense was dreadful. Now that the defense is playing great, the offense is anemic. It’s just the life of the Jets, where they never can be a complete football team.