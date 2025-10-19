Bryce Young injured vs Jets: Who’s the Panthers backup quarterback?

While the Carolina Panthers hold the lead over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, bad news struck Dave Canales’ team as Bryce Young was seen limping off the field and heading straight to the locker room.

Stepping in for Young was none other than the experienced Andy Dalton, listed as the top backup on the depth chart. The veteran brings valuable experience to the team at a crucial moment in both the game and the season.

The former Bengals and Bears quarterback, among other teams, joined the franchise in 2023 after a stint with the New Orleans Saints. With Young’s injury, the door opens for Dalton to take charge and provide the team with his veteran leadership.

Now with severity of the starting quarterback’s injury already confirmed, this represents a major headache for Dave Canales and his coaching staff, who had seemingly begun to find their stride this season after picking up a few key wins.

Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers.

What happened to Bryce Young?

The Carolina Panthers have officially ruled out QB Bryce Young for the remainder of the game against the New York Jets due to the ankle injury sustained in the third quarter.

The QB left the field with a noticeable limp after a sack and was initially listed as questionable, but the team’s decision to sideline him confirms the seriousness of the issue for today. Veteran Andy Dalton will finish the contest under center, and the Panthers now face an anxious wait for a full diagnosis on their young star’s health.

“Bryce Young has now been ruled out. Carolina faces Buffalo next week,” the insider Tom Pelissero reported via his X official account @TomPelissero. Now, all the trust shifts to what Dalton can bring to the team in the short term.

Dalton’s experience

Andy Dalton’s immediate importance to the Panthers cannot be overstated following Bryce Young’s injury. The veteran is not merely a backup, but a proven, 12-year starter whose command of the huddle and pre-snap adjustments will be vital.

His extensive NFL experience provides the Panthers with a steadying presence under center, which is the most critical element required to maintain offensive rhythm and confidence as they navigate this uncertain stretch without their young franchise quarterback.