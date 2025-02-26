Aaron Rodgers is looking for a new team for the upcoming season after the Jets confirmed that they are going to release him. As a result, the rumors surrounding the former Super Bowl champion continue swirling.

Over the past few days, two teams have emerged as possible destinations for Rodgers. The strongest option is the Rams, in case Matthew Stafford is traded in a move that could even bring Davante Adams to Los Angeles.

The other alternative is the Pittsburgh Steelers if Mike Tomlin decides to move on from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. However, in surprising news, another franchise could join the list of interested teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the future of Aaron Rodgers next season?

According to a report from Mike Florio, Aaron Rodgers reached out to the Giants to see if they would be interested in signing him. After the failed gamble on Daniel Jones, New York has the No.3 pick in the Draft, and it is uncertain whether they will use it on a quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

“He might be having trouble finding a good team that wants him. There was talk at the Combine on Tuesday that Rodgers has reached out to the Giants. From Rodgers’s perspective, the interest in the Giants (if he’s indeed interested in the Giants) suggests he’s not generating interest from contenders like the Steelers. And if the Rams are intent on keeping Stafford (despite the current awkwardness between player and team), a spot won’t emerge in L.A.”

Advertisement