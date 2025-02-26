Aaron Rodgers’ potential destination after Jets ruled out by former NFL quarterback

Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks of recent years. However, due to his recent injuries and age, his career now seems closer to its twilight than to its prime. Despite this, following his departure from the New York Jets, Rodgers plans to continue playing, although his future remains uncertain. A former NFL quarterback with a long career in the league has shared his thoughts on the situation surrounding the ex-Packers star.

Tim Hasselbeck, who played in the NFL for several years during the 2000s, representing multiple teams, has the experience to weigh in on the unique situation Aaron Rodgers is facing. With his future still uncertain and awaiting decisions during this year’s free agency, Rodgers’ next move remains up in the air.

One of the biggest rumors circulating in recent hours is the potential arrival of the ex-Jets quarterback to the Los Angeles Rams, should Matthew Stafford eventually agree to part ways with Sean McVay’s team.

For now, Hasselbeck believes this isn’t the ideal landing spot for Rodgers in the near future: “[Aaron] Rodgers is a low-priority free agent. … I guarantee you that they are not trying to get older and slower at the position.”

Rodgers’ intentions regarding his future

After his surprising decision to leave the New York Jets, speculation about the potential destination of the former Packers quarterback quickly began to swirl. Against all odds, Aaron Rodgers has reportedly chosen his and Davante Adams’ next team.

According to NFL columnist Pat Leonard, Rodgers’ desire to continue his career alongside Adams is focused on the West Coast, specifically with Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, Rodgers’ potential arrival is closely tied to Matthew Stafford’s departure from the franchise, with the QB also being strongly linked to other teams. Both quarterbacks have experience, have won Super Bowls, and have expressed a desire for a fresh start as they look ahead to the next chapter of their careers.

Mougey spoke out about Rodgers’ departure from the Jets

While many believed Aaron Rodgers’ time with the New York Jets had come to an end, the way in which this chapter unfolded took everyone by surprise. General Manager Darren Mougey stepped forward to clarify a few points on this controversial issue.

“I will say this: There was never an ultimatum or rules of engagement for Aaron to potentially join the Jets again. That never happened. I’m not here to confirm or deny any rumors that happened during that process,” Mougey admitted at a press conference.

“A lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers as a player. First-ballot Hall of Famer. Wish him nothing but the best, but that was a decision we made and look forward to kind of moving past that into this next process here with free agency and the draft,” he also added.