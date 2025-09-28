Aaron Rodgers teammate was robbed in Ireland before game vs Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought all their talent and hopes of improving their record this NFL season as they headed to Ireland to face the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately for the franchise, an unfortunate incident involving a teammate of Aaron Rodgers cast a shadow over the start of their European journey.

The central figure in this story is Skylar Thompson who, despite being on injured reserve, traveled with the team to show his support. Unfortunately, Thompson was the victim of a robbery, suffering minor injuries, but is now back with his teammates.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on the unfortunate incident involving one of the Steelers’ players, sharing further details through his official X account.

“The #Steelers’ trip to Dublin wasn’t without some drama: Sources say backup QB Skylar Thompson got jumped and robbed Friday night in Dublin. Thompson, who is on injured reserve, suffered minor injuries but is OK and with the team.”

Skylar Thompson #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also added: “Statement from Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten: ‘We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.'”

A unique opportunity in Ireland

For Mike Tomlin and his squad, the single international game of the season against the Vikings in Dublin is far more than just a notch in the schedule. The contest at Croke Park marks the NFL’s historic first regular-season game in Ireland, serving as a powerful tribute to the Rooney family’s deep Irish heritage and a crucial test for a team with high aspirations.

While Coach Tomlin is emphasizing this is a business trip, the chance to secure a vital win on a global stage—their only trip outside the U.S. all year—gives this Week 4 matchup a unique, high-stakes significance for the Steelers‘ season and their proud legacy.

