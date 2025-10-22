Aaron Rodgers is ready for one of the most important games in his historic NFL career when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback said there are no hard feelings toward his former team, even though they had a plan in place to replace him with Jordan Love.

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder maybe. I have a lot of great memories from my time there. A lot of great interactions with fans over the years. Living in Green Bay. I grew up there. I spent 18 years there. So, I’m thankful for my time there. Obviously, I would have loved to ride off in the sunset after a Super Bowl win, but that’s not the way the league goes sometimes. I knew the writing was on the wall when Jordan was picked. It was a matter of time. I happened to win MVP the first two years he was with us, but I knew at some point there would be a change and, if I wanted to play, I’d probably have to elsewhere. So, I understand the situation. We live and we learn. I have nothing but love and appreciation for the fan base and for the city of Green Bay. I’m excited to see a lot of those people.”

Rodgers is trying to win one last Super Bowl with the Steelers, while the Packers seem to have built the roster they needed around Love, especially with the arrival of Micah Parsons.

Why is Aaron Rodgers not with the Green Bay Packers?

Aaron Rodgers is no longer with the Packers, as Green Bay decided to trade him in 2023 to give him the opportunity to be a starter elsewhere. The star spent two seasons with the Jets before signing with the Steelers.

For Rodgers, although the game has very special ingredients, facing Green Bay in Pittsburgh doesn’t carry the same significance as it would if the matchup were at Lambeau Field.

“I’m just excited about the game. Again, it would feel different if it was going back to Green Bay. I have a lot of love for the organization, but, if we were playing at Lambeau, that would be a little different feeling for sure.”