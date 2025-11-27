AFC West standings and NFL playoff picture updated after Chiefs’ Week 13 loss vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving

First of all, what a game! Thanksgiving delivered by giving us a barnburner between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys. Now that the game’s ended, let’s take a look at the AFC West standings and the NFL playoff picture.

With the loss to Dallas, the Chiefs record is now 6-6. That keeps them third in the AFC West below the Broncos (9-2) and the Chargers (7-4). Also, the Chiefs are losing the tiebreakers to both of them as of now.

In the playoff picture, the loss means that the Chiefs have a 39% of probability to go to the playoffs according to NFL.com. They are the 10th seed in the AFC and are losing almost all the tiebreakers (Chargers as of now, Jaguars, Bills). It would be the first time since 2014 that the Chiefs miss the playoffs if they end up not going to the January party.

The Chiefs’ schedule is tough too

Next week, the Chiefs host the Texans, arguably the NFL‘s best defense. After that, the host the Chargers, a divisional rival that already beat them earlier in the season. The Chiefs must win that one to tie the divisional series to at least improve their chances minimally.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 16 presents the easiest game remaining for the Chiefs as they visit the lackluster Titans. However, this could be a lookahead spot for them as Week 17 pits them against the Broncos, another must-win game for Kansas City. The Chiefs close the season with an away game against the Raiders, which is very winnable, but the Chiefs might be eliminated by then.

The Chiefs need to reestructure regardless of a playoff appearance

Even if they get to the NFL Playoffs, the Chiefs must do changes in the offseason. They can’t keep relying on Patrick Mahomes to create magic out of the blue every single year. The Chiefs must address the wide receiver position. Also, they should really consider moving on from Matt Nagy as the offensive coordinator.

In the end, the team has regressed massively after Eric Bienemy left the team and Nagy hasn’t been able to keep that same output. This team doesn’t create fear no more, other teams are seeing them as beatable.