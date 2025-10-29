Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to a lucrative contract extension for the defensive end on Wednesday, making him one of the highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL. However, his salary still trails that of Micah Parsons with the Green Bay Packers.

While Hutchinson’s new deal is worth an impressive $45 million per year, Parsons leads the pack with $46.5 million in average annual salary. TJ Watt is third with $41 million per year, followed by Myles Garrett ($40 million). Here’s the top 10:

Micah Parsons (Green Bay Packers): $46.5M Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions): $45M TJ Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers): $41M Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns): $40M Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans): $35.6M Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders): $35.5M Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers): $34M Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals): $29M Josh Hines-Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars): $28.25M Brian Burns (New York Giants): $26.5M

The terms of Aidan Hutchinson’s new Lions contract

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that, according to Hutchinson’s agent Mike McCartney, the star edge rusher’s new contract with the Lions is a four-year deal worth $180 million, with $141 million guaranteed — the most ever for a non-quarterback, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Selected second overall by Detroit in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson was under contract through 2026 after the Lions triggered the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Now, Hutchinson is locked up through 2030.

His extension makes sense, considering how the Michigan product lived up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick. His performance in the NFL has been fantastic, including a 2023 season that saw him make the Pro Bowl after posting a career-high 11.5 sacks.

A fractured tibia and fibula ended his season prematurely six weeks into the 2024 campaign, but he came back stronger this year. In 2025, Hutchinson boasts six sacks, 29 quarterback pressures (only behind Parsons’ 33), and four forced fumbles (tied with Joey Bosa for the most in the league). In addition, he averages 13.5 sacks over his last 12 appearances.

Other lucrative extensions in Detroit

This move confirms the Lions’ commitment to rewarding their best players, having already handed lucrative extensions to multiple stars on their roster since 2024. Let’s take a look at recent extensions in Detroit:

